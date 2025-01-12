Cattle Lifter Detained Under PSA: A Closer Look
Mohd Mansha, an alleged cattle lifter from Raipur Jagir Bhadhrotre, was detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu's Nagrota sub-division. His activities had reportedly affected community sentiments, leading to his detention. Previously, he was named in five different FIRs since 2021.
An alleged cattle lifter was taken into custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu on Sunday, police reported.
Identified as Mohd Mansha, also known as 'Gunnu', the resident of Raipur Jagir Bhadhrotre became the fourth alleged bovine smuggler detained under PSA in the Nagrota sub-division this month, according to a police spokesperson.
Mansha, implicated in five different FIRs since 2021, was apprehended in the Domana area and subsequently incarcerated under the PSA. The police stated that his actions were causing distress to a particular community, prompting authorities to build a comprehensive case for his detention.
