Tragic Dowry Death: Sushma's Story
A blind woman named Sushma, allegedly pushed into a fire by her husband for dowry, died from burn injuries. Police have launched an investigation, with the husband remaining on the run. The case has drawn attention to ongoing dowry-related violence against women in the region.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sarai Mishrani village, Gopiganj, as a blind woman named Sushma succumbed to severe burn injuries after allegedly being pushed into a fire by her husband over dowry demands, police reported on Sunday.
The victim, married under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, faced demands for cash and a motorcycle. An FIR filed against her husband, Raju Gautam, escalated following allegations he involved his daughters in lighting the fire on December 13, 2024, before abandoning a critically injured Sushma at her sister's house.
Despite desperate attempts by her family to secure medical treatment, Sushma passed away at Gopiganj Community Health Centre. The authorities are investigating as they pursue the absconding accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
