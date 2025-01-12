Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death: Sushma's Story

A blind woman named Sushma, allegedly pushed into a fire by her husband for dowry, died from burn injuries. Police have launched an investigation, with the husband remaining on the run. The case has drawn attention to ongoing dowry-related violence against women in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:20 IST
Tragic Dowry Death: Sushma's Story
Sushma
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sarai Mishrani village, Gopiganj, as a blind woman named Sushma succumbed to severe burn injuries after allegedly being pushed into a fire by her husband over dowry demands, police reported on Sunday.

The victim, married under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, faced demands for cash and a motorcycle. An FIR filed against her husband, Raju Gautam, escalated following allegations he involved his daughters in lighting the fire on December 13, 2024, before abandoning a critically injured Sushma at her sister's house.

Despite desperate attempts by her family to secure medical treatment, Sushma passed away at Gopiganj Community Health Centre. The authorities are investigating as they pursue the absconding accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025