Dramatic Car Chase Foils Attack on Police Checkpoint

A man attempted to run over policemen at a checkpoint but was apprehended after a car chase. Police found a country-made pistol and cartridge in his possession. While the driver, Abhimanyu, was caught, his accomplice Gaurav escaped. A case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic car chase unfolded as a driver attempted to run over policemen stationed at a checkpoint on Sunday, officials reported.

The incident occurred at Pyara Chowk where a country-made pistol and a cartridge were recovered from the perpetrator's possession, identified as Abhimanyu.

Despite the attempt to flee and harm law enforcement, quick action by Assistant Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh led to the arrest of the driver, though his accomplice managed to escape. A case has been registered against the apprehended suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

