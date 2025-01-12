Dramatic Car Chase Foils Attack on Police Checkpoint

A dramatic car chase unfolded as a driver attempted to run over policemen stationed at a checkpoint on Sunday, officials reported.

The incident occurred at Pyara Chowk where a country-made pistol and a cartridge were recovered from the perpetrator's possession, identified as Abhimanyu.

Despite the attempt to flee and harm law enforcement, quick action by Assistant Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh led to the arrest of the driver, though his accomplice managed to escape. A case has been registered against the apprehended suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)