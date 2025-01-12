Dramatic Car Chase Foils Attack on Police Checkpoint
A man attempted to run over policemen at a checkpoint but was apprehended after a car chase. Police found a country-made pistol and cartridge in his possession. While the driver, Abhimanyu, was caught, his accomplice Gaurav escaped. A case has been registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic car chase unfolded as a driver attempted to run over policemen stationed at a checkpoint on Sunday, officials reported.
The incident occurred at Pyara Chowk where a country-made pistol and a cartridge were recovered from the perpetrator's possession, identified as Abhimanyu.
Despite the attempt to flee and harm law enforcement, quick action by Assistant Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh led to the arrest of the driver, though his accomplice managed to escape. A case has been registered against the apprehended suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cook Arrested in Pune for Heinous Crime Against Two Minor Sisters
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: ATS Arrests 16 Bangladeshis
Father-Son Duo's Celebration Cut Short by Fresh Arrests on Arms Smuggling Charges
Odisha Police Arrest High-Profile Women Maoists
Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Arrested for Illegal Sale of Mephentermine