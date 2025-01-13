Serbia's Student Uprising: A Fight for Civil Rights Amid Corruption

In Serbia, university students have staged protests against the government's alleged civil rights abuses, targeting President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly authoritarian grip on power. The protests were instigated by a tragic canopy collapse in Novi Sad that killed 14 people, highlighting widespread corruption and inefficiency.

The students, whose classes have been suspended for weeks, accuse the Serbian government of suppressing their voices and violating constitutional rights. They have faced pressure from state security services, and their personal data have been leaked by pro-government media, raising concerns about the authorities' tactics.

Despite this, public support for the students remains strong. Protesters have called attention to violations of Serbia's Constitution, challenging Vucic's dominance. As the government grapples with these escalating protests, doubts about the independence of investigations into the canopy collapse persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)