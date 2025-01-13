Left Menu

Global Tensions: Sanctions, Fires, and Diplomacy

Current world news highlights tougher U.S. sanctions impacting Russian oil supplies to China and India, Los Angeles wildfires causing casualties, Biden's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, Zelenskiy's calls for arms from allies, and protests in Belgrade demand justice.

Updated: 13-01-2025 05:24 IST
Global Tensions: Sanctions, Fires, and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heightened U.S. sanctions are set to restrict Russian oil exports to major buyers China and India, prompting these nations to seek alternative sources in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, leading to increased prices and freight costs, experts note.

In Los Angeles, California, the ongoing wildfires have resulted in 14 fatalities as emergency crews struggle to contain the flames amid adverse weather conditions. Aircraft and ground teams have been dispatched in a bid to safeguard communities.

On the international front, U.S. President Joe Biden is actively pursuing a ceasefire deal in Gaza, engaging with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Concurrently, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy appeals to allies for arms support amid escalated Russian air attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

