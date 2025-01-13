Tower Protest: A Grieving Brother's Cry for Justice
Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, threatens a drastic protest over lack of information in the murder investigation. He fears evidence being destroyed and seeks stringent action against those accused, underlining the link between the murder and an extortion case tied to a windmill project.
Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has issued a stark ultimatum regarding the investigation of his brother's murder. In a dramatic move, he threatened to commit suicide by jumping from a cell tower, protesting what he claims is a lack of transparency in the probe.
Santosh Deshmukh, who served as the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, Maharashtra, was reportedly killed in connection with an extortion scheme involving a windmill project. His brother demands strict enforcement of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the accused to prevent them from destroying evidence and evading justice.
The case is currently under scrutiny by a Special Investigation Team from the Maharashtra CID, with seven arrests made. However, one accused remains at large, intensifying Dhananjay Deshmukh's demands for justice and safety assurances for his family.
