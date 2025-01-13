Left Menu

Tension in Bengaluru: Arrest in Cow Mutilation Case

A man was arrested in Bengaluru for mutilating the udders of three cows, causing local tension. The act, attributed to an inebriated state, prompted a strong reaction from the Chief Minister and opposition leaders. The accused is Syed Nasru, currently in judicial custody.

Updated: 13-01-2025 09:27 IST
A man has been arrested by the Cottonpet police in Bengaluru for severing the udders of three cows, an action that has led to rising tension in the local community. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Vinayakanagar, Chamarajpet.

The accused, Syed Nasru, reportedly committed the crime while in a state of inebriation, according to police sources. Following his arrest, he has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Reacting to the unsettling incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to expedite the investigation. Meanwhile, opposition party BJP threatened to observe 'Black Sankranti' if the culprits were not swiftly apprehended. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka termed the act a manifestation of a 'Jehadi mindset'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

