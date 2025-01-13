Left Menu

Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: Arrest in Mizoram

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in Mizoram's Siaha district on charges of attempting to smuggle about 1.48 crore in foreign currency. The operation was a coordinated effort by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities apprehended two Myanmar nationals in the Siaha district of south Mizoram, thwarting an alleged attempt to smuggle foreign currency valued at approximately 1.48 crore rupees.

The operation, which took place on Friday, was a joint initiative by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, launched in response to intelligence reports that indicated illicit cross-border activities.

Along with the arrest, officials confiscated two mobile phones and a motorcycle. Investigations into the case are currently underway, offering further insights into the possible broader smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

