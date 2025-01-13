Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: Arrest in Mizoram

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities apprehended two Myanmar nationals in the Siaha district of south Mizoram, thwarting an alleged attempt to smuggle foreign currency valued at approximately 1.48 crore rupees.

The operation, which took place on Friday, was a joint initiative by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, launched in response to intelligence reports that indicated illicit cross-border activities.

Along with the arrest, officials confiscated two mobile phones and a motorcycle. Investigations into the case are currently underway, offering further insights into the possible broader smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)