Delayed Verdict Looms Over Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The highly anticipated verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been postponed yet again. Originally slated for announcement in December 2023, the decision has been delayed, with the court now setting January 17 as the new date.

The case, overseen by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, involves allegations of a potential loss of 190 million pounds to Pakistan's national treasury. The funds in question were reportedly diverted from a settlement returned by the UK’s National Crime Agency, allegedly used for personal benefits, including establishing a university.

Amidst this judicial uncertainty, Pakistan continues to grapple with political instability. Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), remains engaged in ongoing negotiations with the government. The frequent delays in the court's decision reflect the tumultuous political landscape and raise questions about future party talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)