Bengaluru Tension: Arrest Made in Cow Mutilation Case

Police in Bengaluru arrested Sheikh Nasru for allegedly cutting the udders of three cows. The incident caused tension, with political figures condemning it. Nasru, a helper at a nearby shop, acted while intoxicated. The cows are recovering, and Nasru is in custody until January 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing incident, Bengaluru's Cottonpet police have arrested a man identified as Sheikh Nasru from Bihar. Nasru is accused of mutilating the udders of three cows in the early hours of Sunday at Vinayakanagar, Chamarajpet.

Authorities filed an FIR under the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of BNS against Nasru, aged 30, who reportedly committed the act under the influence of alcohol. He works at a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop close to the site.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded swift action, and the BJP announced a potential protest. The cows have received treatment and are stable, while Nasru remains in custody until January 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

