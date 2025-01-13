Bengaluru Tension: Arrest Made in Cow Mutilation Case

In a disturbing incident, Bengaluru's Cottonpet police have arrested a man identified as Sheikh Nasru from Bihar. Nasru is accused of mutilating the udders of three cows in the early hours of Sunday at Vinayakanagar, Chamarajpet.

Authorities filed an FIR under the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of BNS against Nasru, aged 30, who reportedly committed the act under the influence of alcohol. He works at a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop close to the site.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded swift action, and the BJP announced a potential protest. The cows have received treatment and are stable, while Nasru remains in custody until January 24.

