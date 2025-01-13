Austin Advocates for Historic Defense Budget Increase

In a significant proposal, outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has recommended boosting defense spending by $50 billion, potentially elevating the budget past $1 trillion in the coming years, according to a Bloomberg report.

In a letter to the Office of Management and Budget on November 27, Austin outlined a five-year defense plan beginning in 2026, forecasting a budget of $926.5 billion compared to the already projected $876.8 billion. The letter underscored the need for sustained investments beyond inflation.

While the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget remain silent on the proposal, the suggested budget does not account for aid to Israel and Ukraine. President-elect Trump, who has called for NATO nations to increase defense spending significantly, has yet to address Austin's recommendations.

