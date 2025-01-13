India's Firm Stance: Northern Frontier Troop Strategy

India will maintain its current troop levels on the northern frontier over the winter season, according to its army chief's recent statement. This decision reflects a cautious approach amid ongoing negotiations with China.

The strategy for summer deployment will hinge on the progress and outcomes of these diplomatic discussions. The two nations reached an agreement last October aimed at resolving their four-year military standoff.

The prolonged period of tension had previously strained relations between the Asian neighbors, but recent developments signal a potential for improved bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)