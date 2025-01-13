Russia Foils Drone Attack on TurkStream Gas Pipeline

Russia disclosed on Monday that it successfully intercepted nine Ukrainian drones attempting to attack the TurkStream gas pipeline infrastructure. The drones targeted a compressor station in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility continues to function normally with no casualties reported.

Reuters has yet to independently verify the incident, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine. TurkStream, along with Blue Stream, are the remaining routes through which Russia supplies pipeline gas to Europe following Ukraine's decision to not renew a five-year transit deal that enabled gas flow across its territory despite ongoing conflict.

According to the Russian defense ministry, falling debris from one drone did cause slight damage to the gas metering station's building and equipment, though emergency teams promptly repaired it. The gas pipeline starts at the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa and routes through Kıyıköy in Turkey to Europe, utilizing compressor stations to maintain gas pressure and flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)