UAE Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Lebanon After Three Years

A United Arab Emirates delegation visited Lebanon on Monday, paving the way for the reopening of its embassy in Beirut after a long three-year hiatus, as confirmed by state news agency WAM.

The embassy had been closed and UAE diplomats were withdrawn in October 2021, coinciding with Lebanon's then-information minister's criticism of the Saudi-led coalition's military involvement in Yemen.

Efforts to renew ties come as Lebanese and UAE leaders agreed on reopening steps, with diplomatic relations expected to strengthen, enhancing stability and development in Lebanon.

