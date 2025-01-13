Left Menu

UAE Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Lebanon After Three Years

A UAE delegation visited Lebanon to arrange the embassy reopening after a closure aligning with Saudi Arabia in 2021. This move aims to support Lebanese stability, with renewed diplomatic ties seen as feasible by nation leaders. Lebanon recently extradited Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi to the UAE.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:08 IST
UAE Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Lebanon After Three Years
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A United Arab Emirates delegation visited Lebanon on Monday, paving the way for the reopening of its embassy in Beirut after a long three-year hiatus, as confirmed by state news agency WAM.

The embassy had been closed and UAE diplomats were withdrawn in October 2021, coinciding with Lebanon's then-information minister's criticism of the Saudi-led coalition's military involvement in Yemen.

Efforts to renew ties come as Lebanese and UAE leaders agreed on reopening steps, with diplomatic relations expected to strengthen, enhancing stability and development in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

