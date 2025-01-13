Left Menu

Dwindling Hopes: The Assam Quarry Mine Tragedy

The efforts to rescue coal miners trapped for eight days in Assam's abandoned quarry seem bleak, despite continuous dewatering efforts by ONGC and Coal India. Four bodies have been recovered, and the chances of finding more survivors are fading. Ongoing rescue operations involve state and national agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:09 IST
Efforts to rescue five coal miners trapped in an abandoned quarry in Assam's Dima Hasao district appear increasingly futile as dewatering operations continue into their eighth day, according to officials. Despite the use of specialized pumping machines, only four bodies have been recovered while hopes for survival dwindle.

The rescue mission, involving the navy, army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and the district administration, has been ongoing since the initial trap incident on January 6. Officials report significant drops in the water level of the quarry but remain uncertain about when the area will be fully dewatered.

State Minister for Mines and Minerals Kaushik Rai, overseeing operations, anticipates completion of dewatering by Tuesday. Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges a SIT probe, citing unchecked illegal mining and weak law enforcement in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

