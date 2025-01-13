Dwindling Hopes: The Assam Quarry Mine Tragedy

Efforts to rescue five coal miners trapped in an abandoned quarry in Assam's Dima Hasao district appear increasingly futile as dewatering operations continue into their eighth day, according to officials. Despite the use of specialized pumping machines, only four bodies have been recovered while hopes for survival dwindle.

The rescue mission, involving the navy, army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and the district administration, has been ongoing since the initial trap incident on January 6. Officials report significant drops in the water level of the quarry but remain uncertain about when the area will be fully dewatered.

State Minister for Mines and Minerals Kaushik Rai, overseeing operations, anticipates completion of dewatering by Tuesday. Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges a SIT probe, citing unchecked illegal mining and weak law enforcement in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)