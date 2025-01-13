Left Menu

Sweden Unveils Drone Swarm Technology in Arctic Exercise

Sweden, NATO's newest member, is set to test innovative drone swarm technology developed by Saab and the country’s armed forces during the Arctic Strike exercise, according to Defense Minister Pal Jonson. The technology aims to enhance defence capabilities, aligning with Sweden's increased military expenditure due to geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 13-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden, fresh from its induction into NATO, is testing cutting-edge drone swarm technology during the Arctic Strike exercise. Developed jointly by the Nordic nation's armed forces and defence equipment giant Saab, this technology is poised to revolutionize military reconnaissance and identification operations.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson emphasized that the new technology enables autonomous swarms of drones, varying in size, to execute complex tasks independently. Jonson acknowledged the risks involved but underscored the necessity of these advancements to rapidly build a robust defense system.

In response to the evolving geopolitical landscape, notably Russia's conflict in Ukraine, Sweden seeks to bolster its defence spending, targeting 2.6% of GDP by 2028 from 2.2% in 2024, a strategic move concomitant with these technological innovations.

