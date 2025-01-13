Sweden Unveils Drone Swarm Technology in Arctic Exercise

Sweden, fresh from its induction into NATO, is testing cutting-edge drone swarm technology during the Arctic Strike exercise. Developed jointly by the Nordic nation's armed forces and defence equipment giant Saab, this technology is poised to revolutionize military reconnaissance and identification operations.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson emphasized that the new technology enables autonomous swarms of drones, varying in size, to execute complex tasks independently. Jonson acknowledged the risks involved but underscored the necessity of these advancements to rapidly build a robust defense system.

In response to the evolving geopolitical landscape, notably Russia's conflict in Ukraine, Sweden seeks to bolster its defence spending, targeting 2.6% of GDP by 2028 from 2.2% in 2024, a strategic move concomitant with these technological innovations.

