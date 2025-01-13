Britain and Mauritius: Progress in Chagos Islands Treaty

The United Kingdom and Mauritius have announced productive advancements in their ongoing discussions to form a treaty about the future of a significant military base located in the Chagos Islands.

A joint statement from both countries emphasized the progress made and noted that negotiations continue with both parties' interests in mind.

The treaty seeks to confirm Mauritius' sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago and secure the long-term functionality of the Diego Garcia military base.

