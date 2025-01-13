Left Menu

Vice President Lauds Election Commission's Global Accolades Amidst Opposition Critique

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Election Commission for its globally recognized elections, despite criticism. He emphasized the panel's independence and the accountability of the bureaucracy. Dhankhar highlighted Parliament's crucial role in democracy, its privileges, and responsibilities to hold the executive accountable through debate and deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:02 IST
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has commended the Election Commission for organizing elections that receive international recognition, noting that criticism often aims to enhance its effectiveness.

He defended the Commission's independence, attributing it to a well-trained bureaucracy and efficient election machinery, amidst allegations of irregularities raised by the opposition.

Dhankhar underscored the vital role of Parliament in democracy, emphasizing its powers of expression and accountability while outlining the responsibilities that come with its privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

