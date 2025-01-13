Vice President Lauds Election Commission's Global Accolades Amidst Opposition Critique

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has commended the Election Commission for organizing elections that receive international recognition, noting that criticism often aims to enhance its effectiveness.

He defended the Commission's independence, attributing it to a well-trained bureaucracy and efficient election machinery, amidst allegations of irregularities raised by the opposition.

Dhankhar underscored the vital role of Parliament in democracy, emphasizing its powers of expression and accountability while outlining the responsibilities that come with its privileges.

