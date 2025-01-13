Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Chhattisgarh
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes BJP as Chhattisgarh teachers protest to save their jobs. Despite 33,000 vacancies, 3,000 teachers face suspension. The situation highlights broader youth unemployment and corruption issues across India, sparking widespread protests. Teachers' 'Dandavat Yatra' seeks to challenge the Supreme Court ruling questioning their qualifications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique of the BJP, citing ongoing teacher protests in Chhattisgarh against job risks. She accused the ruling party of compromising the future of Indian youth.
Gandhi shared a poignant video showing teachers in a rare form of protest, lying prone on the road, demanding reinstatement amid harsh conditions.
With 33,000 teaching vacancies and 3,000 suspensions looming, protests extend beyond Chhattisgarh, as youth from various states rally against perceived corruption and unemployment, highlighted by the 'Dandavat Yatra' challenge to the Supreme Court's qualification critique.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls
Youth Empowerment Underway: PM Internship Scheme Attracts Thousands
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Involvement in Youth Congress Murders