Left Menu

Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Chhattisgarh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes BJP as Chhattisgarh teachers protest to save their jobs. Despite 33,000 vacancies, 3,000 teachers face suspension. The situation highlights broader youth unemployment and corruption issues across India, sparking widespread protests. Teachers' 'Dandavat Yatra' seeks to challenge the Supreme Court ruling questioning their qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:43 IST
Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique of the BJP, citing ongoing teacher protests in Chhattisgarh against job risks. She accused the ruling party of compromising the future of Indian youth.

Gandhi shared a poignant video showing teachers in a rare form of protest, lying prone on the road, demanding reinstatement amid harsh conditions.

With 33,000 teaching vacancies and 3,000 suspensions looming, protests extend beyond Chhattisgarh, as youth from various states rally against perceived corruption and unemployment, highlighted by the 'Dandavat Yatra' challenge to the Supreme Court's qualification critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025