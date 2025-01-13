Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Chhattisgarh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique of the BJP, citing ongoing teacher protests in Chhattisgarh against job risks. She accused the ruling party of compromising the future of Indian youth.

Gandhi shared a poignant video showing teachers in a rare form of protest, lying prone on the road, demanding reinstatement amid harsh conditions.

With 33,000 teaching vacancies and 3,000 suspensions looming, protests extend beyond Chhattisgarh, as youth from various states rally against perceived corruption and unemployment, highlighted by the 'Dandavat Yatra' challenge to the Supreme Court's qualification critique.

