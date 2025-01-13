EU Bolsters Humanitarian Support for Ukraine and Moldova

The European Union unveiled a substantial humanitarian aid package of 140 million euros for Ukraine, alongside an additional 8 million euros for Moldova.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, in charge of crisis management, visited Ukraine to assess the country's humanitarian needs amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. The aid aims to provide essentials such as food, shelter, clean water, and heating to the Ukrainian population.

Commissioner Lahbib emphasized the EU's continued commitment to supporting Ukrainians in their time of crisis, iterating that the new 148 million euro package reinforces their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

(With inputs from agencies.)