EU Bolsters Humanitarian Support for Ukraine and Moldova
The European Union has announced a significant humanitarian aid package for Ukraine and Moldova, allocating 148 million euros to assist with food, shelter, clean water, and heating as war with Russia persists. European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib visited Ukraine to discuss ongoing humanitarian challenges.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union unveiled a substantial humanitarian aid package of 140 million euros for Ukraine, alongside an additional 8 million euros for Moldova.
European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, in charge of crisis management, visited Ukraine to assess the country's humanitarian needs amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. The aid aims to provide essentials such as food, shelter, clean water, and heating to the Ukrainian population.
Commissioner Lahbib emphasized the EU's continued commitment to supporting Ukrainians in their time of crisis, iterating that the new 148 million euro package reinforces their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
