Tragic Crime in Chhattisgarh: Young Girl Assaulted

A four-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district was allegedly sexually assaulted by two boys, aged between 10 and 13, after luring her to play. The incident came to light when the girl was treated at a hospital. The boys have been detained by police.

Updated: 13-01-2025 16:46 IST
A shocking incident has unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two young boys. Police confirmed on Monday that the boys, aged between 10 and 13, enticed the girl to play with them before the alleged assault.

The crime came to public attention when the victim was brought to the district hospital for treatment. Medical reports confirmed the assault, prompting hospital authorities to alert the police. Her condition is reportedly stable.

Authorities revealed that the family of one accused is a tenant in the girl's household, while the other resides nearby. Both boys have been detained, and a formal case has been registered. The community is left reeling as investigations press forward.

