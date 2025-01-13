Thirsty for Justice: Maharashtra Tribals Demand Water Rights

Hundreds of tribals took to the streets in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Monday, voicing anger against a local beverage firm accused of siphoning off vital water resources from villages in Wada taluka. The protest is a direct challenge to the perceived misallocation of resources amid a pressing need for household water access.

According to the protestors, the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative, aims to ensure the provision of water to households through tap connections. However, they allege that the mission's objectives are being undermined in favor of industrial interests, at the cost of local communities.

The Palghar District's deputy chief, Rekha Parhad, warned of escalating protests if the Maharashtra government fails to address the issue. Numerous local councils have passed resolutions to redirect water from industrial use to household needs, a response, they say, that authorities have ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)