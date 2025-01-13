Left Menu

Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security

A massive security deployment is planned for Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. Over 60 paramilitary companies and 10,000 police personnel will be involved. Enhanced measures include drone and CCTV surveillance, intelligence-sharing, and collaborations among regional law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:52 IST
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls, Delhi is set to witness an enormous security deployment, comprising over 60 paramilitary companies and more than 10,000 police officers. This initiative aims to ensure stringent surveillance and safety in the capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired an inter-state coordination meeting where top police officials discussed rigorous security arrangements. The measures include cyber-specialized officers, CCTV, and drone monitoring to maintain law and order in busy regions.

Key officials from states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh shared intelligence to enhance anti-terror strategies. Additional steps involve tenant screening, border sealing, and vehicle inspections to thwart any security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025