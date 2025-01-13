Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
A massive security deployment is planned for Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. Over 60 paramilitary companies and 10,000 police personnel will be involved. Enhanced measures include drone and CCTV surveillance, intelligence-sharing, and collaborations among regional law enforcement agencies.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls, Delhi is set to witness an enormous security deployment, comprising over 60 paramilitary companies and more than 10,000 police officers. This initiative aims to ensure stringent surveillance and safety in the capital.
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired an inter-state coordination meeting where top police officials discussed rigorous security arrangements. The measures include cyber-specialized officers, CCTV, and drone monitoring to maintain law and order in busy regions.
Key officials from states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh shared intelligence to enhance anti-terror strategies. Additional steps involve tenant screening, border sealing, and vehicle inspections to thwart any security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- Delhi
- Republic Day
- assembly polls
- police
- paramilitary
- surveillance
- drone
- CCTV
- intelligence
ALSO READ
10-year-old boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna after 16-hour rescue operation, rushed to hospital: Police.
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police