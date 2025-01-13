Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security

In preparation for Republic Day and upcoming assembly polls, Delhi is set to witness an enormous security deployment, comprising over 60 paramilitary companies and more than 10,000 police officers. This initiative aims to ensure stringent surveillance and safety in the capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired an inter-state coordination meeting where top police officials discussed rigorous security arrangements. The measures include cyber-specialized officers, CCTV, and drone monitoring to maintain law and order in busy regions.

Key officials from states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh shared intelligence to enhance anti-terror strategies. Additional steps involve tenant screening, border sealing, and vehicle inspections to thwart any security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)