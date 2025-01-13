Left Menu

Tragic Double Murder: Siblings Found Dead in Chhattisgarh

A 72-year-old man and his sister were found murdered in their Raigarh district home in Chhattisgarh. Both victims were bludgeoned to death. The crime was discovered when a relative found the house locked and alerted neighbors. No signs of robbery were evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:03 IST
Tragic Double Murder: Siblings Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking double murder has rocked the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, where a 72-year-old man and his sister were discovered dead in their home. The grim incident took place within the City Kotwali police station jurisdiction on Monday.

The victims, identified as Sitaram Jaiswal and his sister Annapurna, were brutally killed, their heads smashed with a hard object, according to police. The siblings were living alone in the house. Details emerged when a concerned relative visited and found the home locked from the inside, prompting neighbors to break in.

Authorities report no signs of robbery, and local police continue to investigate the case. Sitaram, who previously worked as an electrician, was found inside a room, while his sister was discovered in the courtyard. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025