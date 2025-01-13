Tragic Double Murder: Siblings Found Dead in Chhattisgarh

A shocking double murder has rocked the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, where a 72-year-old man and his sister were discovered dead in their home. The grim incident took place within the City Kotwali police station jurisdiction on Monday.

The victims, identified as Sitaram Jaiswal and his sister Annapurna, were brutally killed, their heads smashed with a hard object, according to police. The siblings were living alone in the house. Details emerged when a concerned relative visited and found the home locked from the inside, prompting neighbors to break in.

Authorities report no signs of robbery, and local police continue to investigate the case. Sitaram, who previously worked as an electrician, was found inside a room, while his sister was discovered in the courtyard. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)