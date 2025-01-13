Left Menu

Tragic Mystery at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College: Peon Found Murdered

A peon at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Girls Inter College in Maharajganj, Aurai was found dead with severe injuries. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Four teams are working on the case, following the discovery of the victim's body by the principal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:48 IST
Tragic Mystery at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College: Peon Found Murdered
  • Country:
  • India

A peon at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Girls Inter College was discovered dead with grave injuries, police reported Monday.

The event occurred in Maharajganj, Aurai, along National Highway 19. According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the victim, Hira Lal Patel, aged 50, from Tezi Pur village, used to sleep at the college premises at night. The principal alerted authorities on finding the gate locked Monday morning around 11 am. Upon arrival, police uncovered Patel's blood-soaked body on the terrace, victim to an attack with a sharp weapon.

A murder investigation has been launched based on a complaint from the victim's son, Arun Kumar Patel. Four police teams are actively investigating all angles. Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the scene, and Patel's body has been sent for post-mortem as further inquiries proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025