Tragic Mystery at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College: Peon Found Murdered
A peon at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Girls Inter College in Maharajganj, Aurai was found dead with severe injuries. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Four teams are working on the case, following the discovery of the victim's body by the principal.
A peon at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Girls Inter College was discovered dead with grave injuries, police reported Monday.
The event occurred in Maharajganj, Aurai, along National Highway 19. According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the victim, Hira Lal Patel, aged 50, from Tezi Pur village, used to sleep at the college premises at night. The principal alerted authorities on finding the gate locked Monday morning around 11 am. Upon arrival, police uncovered Patel's blood-soaked body on the terrace, victim to an attack with a sharp weapon.
A murder investigation has been launched based on a complaint from the victim's son, Arun Kumar Patel. Four police teams are actively investigating all angles. Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the scene, and Patel's body has been sent for post-mortem as further inquiries proceed.
