Maharashtra's Sky Watch: Police Drones Battle Nylon Manja Menace

The Nagpur police in Maharashtra have escalated their efforts to eradicate the hazardous practice of using nylon manja for kite flying during the Makar Sankranti festival. Drones are being deployed to bolster surveillance operations, especially targeting bustling areas where illicit sellers operate from their residences.

According to Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, law enforcement teams are actively patrolling market zones, diligently monitoring vendors of kites and manja. The crackdown has led to the arrest of over 50 individuals and the confiscation of goods valued at several lakhs.

Authorities emphasize that offenders face serious consequences, as violations could result in up to six months of imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 5,000, in accordance with section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Environment Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)