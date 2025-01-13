Left Menu

Maharashtra's Sky Watch: Police Drones Battle Nylon Manja Menace

Police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, are employing drones to curb the use of dangerous nylon manja for kite-flying during Makar Sankranti. Over 50 arrests have been made, and valuable goods seized. Punishments under relevant laws include up to six months in jail and fines of Rs 5,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:53 IST
Maharashtra's Sky Watch: Police Drones Battle Nylon Manja Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police in Maharashtra have escalated their efforts to eradicate the hazardous practice of using nylon manja for kite flying during the Makar Sankranti festival. Drones are being deployed to bolster surveillance operations, especially targeting bustling areas where illicit sellers operate from their residences.

According to Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, law enforcement teams are actively patrolling market zones, diligently monitoring vendors of kites and manja. The crackdown has led to the arrest of over 50 individuals and the confiscation of goods valued at several lakhs.

Authorities emphasize that offenders face serious consequences, as violations could result in up to six months of imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 5,000, in accordance with section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Environment Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025