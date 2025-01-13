Besigye Charged with Treachery: Uganda's Political Tensions Escalate

In a dramatic escalation, Ugandan military prosecutors on Monday added a charge of treachery against opposition figure Kiiza Besigye, threatening the death penalty. The veteran critic of President Yoweri Museveni was apprehended in Kenya and has faced allegations of possessing illegal firearms and compromising national security upon return to Uganda.

Besigye's latest charge stems from claims that he withheld critical intelligence regarding a plot against national security. His lawyers have decried these actions as politically driven and in violation of standard trial procedures. Despite Besigye being a civilian, his case is being heard in a military court.

Amnesty International and other human rights groups have denounced ongoing human rights abuses in Uganda, such as arbitrary detention and election manipulation. President Museveni's government, however, continues to refute accusations of electoral fraud and human rights violations.

