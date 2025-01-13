Left Menu

Besigye Charged with Treachery: Uganda's Political Tensions Escalate

Prominent Ugandan opposition figure Kiiza Besigye faces new treachery charges, which carry the death penalty, in a military court. Detained in Kenya, Besigye was extradited and accused of withholding intelligence about national security threats. Critics argue the charges are politically motivated, amid allegations of human rights abuses by President Museveni's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:24 IST
Besigye Charged with Treachery: Uganda's Political Tensions Escalate
Besigye
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a dramatic escalation, Ugandan military prosecutors on Monday added a charge of treachery against opposition figure Kiiza Besigye, threatening the death penalty. The veteran critic of President Yoweri Museveni was apprehended in Kenya and has faced allegations of possessing illegal firearms and compromising national security upon return to Uganda.

Besigye's latest charge stems from claims that he withheld critical intelligence regarding a plot against national security. His lawyers have decried these actions as politically driven and in violation of standard trial procedures. Despite Besigye being a civilian, his case is being heard in a military court.

Amnesty International and other human rights groups have denounced ongoing human rights abuses in Uganda, such as arbitrary detention and election manipulation. President Museveni's government, however, continues to refute accusations of electoral fraud and human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025