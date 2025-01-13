Left Menu

Progress in Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Hamas announced that significant progress has been made in ceasefire negotiations over key issues in Gaza. Efforts to finalize the agreement are ongoing, with details remaining sensitive and undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An official from Hamas reported on Monday that there has been notable advancement in ceasefire discussions regarding key issues in Gaza. The Palestinian group communicated the development to Reuters.

The negotiations, although complex, are said to be nearing a resolution on critical matters, according to the unnamed official who cited the sensitivity of the situation as the reason for anonymity.

The official remained optimistic about concluding the remaining issues soon, indicating a positive trajectory in the peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

