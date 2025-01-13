Emblem Controversy: Tripura's Cultural Identity in Question

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has denied requests to reconsider the state's new emblem, despite opposition from Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Chaudhury argued in the assembly that the emblem fails to represent Tripura's history, tradition, and culture, crucial aspects in such symbols.

Despite similar concerns from Congress, the government maintains the emblem reflects appropriate deliberations and expert advice before approval.

