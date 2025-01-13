Emblem Controversy: Tripura's Cultural Identity in Question
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha rejected demands for a review of the newly approved state emblem, despite criticism from Jitendra Chaudhury and the Congress. Opponents argue that the emblem, featuring a map of Tripura, lacks elements representing the state's rich history, tradition, and culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has denied requests to reconsider the state's new emblem, despite opposition from Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.
Chaudhury argued in the assembly that the emblem fails to represent Tripura's history, tradition, and culture, crucial aspects in such symbols.
Despite similar concerns from Congress, the government maintains the emblem reflects appropriate deliberations and expert advice before approval.
