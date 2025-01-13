Left Menu

Blazing Tragedy: Ten Dogs Perish in Jabalpur House Fire

A tragic fire in an abandoned house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, led to the death of ten dogs. The fire occurred in the Sanjeevani Nagar area on Sunday evening. Two dogs were saved. Officials are investigating the incident as the house, rented by Kajal Kundu, remains under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire at an abandoned house in Jabalpur's Sanjeevani Nagar claimed the lives of ten dogs, police revealed on Monday.

The inferno broke out on Sunday evening, leaving the house engulfed in flames, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Patel from the Sanjeevani Nagar police station. Remarkably, two dogs were rescued.

Authorities confirmed no humans were inside during the incident. Sanjeevani Nagar police chief BD Dwivedi stated that the house was rented by Kajal Kundu, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

