Blazing Tragedy: Ten Dogs Perish in Jabalpur House Fire

A devastating fire at an abandoned house in Jabalpur's Sanjeevani Nagar claimed the lives of ten dogs, police revealed on Monday.

The inferno broke out on Sunday evening, leaving the house engulfed in flames, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Patel from the Sanjeevani Nagar police station. Remarkably, two dogs were rescued.

Authorities confirmed no humans were inside during the incident. Sanjeevani Nagar police chief BD Dwivedi stated that the house was rented by Kajal Kundu, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)