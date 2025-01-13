Political Tempers Flare as Former MLA Sparks Police Inquiry
A video capturing a heated argument between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and Bairia Police SHO Ramayan Singh has prompted a police inquiry. The confrontation, related to allegations of mistreatment of a party worker, has gone viral on social media, spurring further investigation by district authorities.
A viral video showing a heated exchange between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and the SHO of Bairia Police Station has led to an official inquiry by the district police chief.
In the video, Singh accuses SHO Ramayan Singh of mistreating a party worker, while the officer counters by alleging Singh's support for "wrong people." The confrontation escalates, drawing widespread attention on social media.
Reacting to the incident, Surendra Singh criticized the SHO's conduct as "atrocious" and "shameful." An inquiry led by Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman has been ordered to investigate the clash from an earlier assault case in Daya Chhapra village.
