Political Tempers Flare as Former MLA Sparks Police Inquiry

A viral video showing a heated exchange between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and the SHO of Bairia Police Station has led to an official inquiry by the district police chief.

In the video, Singh accuses SHO Ramayan Singh of mistreating a party worker, while the officer counters by alleging Singh's support for "wrong people." The confrontation escalates, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Surendra Singh criticized the SHO's conduct as "atrocious" and "shameful." An inquiry led by Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman has been ordered to investigate the clash from an earlier assault case in Daya Chhapra village.

(With inputs from agencies.)