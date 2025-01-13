Left Menu

Political Tempers Flare as Former MLA Sparks Police Inquiry

A video capturing a heated argument between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and Bairia Police SHO Ramayan Singh has prompted a police inquiry. The confrontation, related to allegations of mistreatment of a party worker, has gone viral on social media, spurring further investigation by district authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:57 IST
Political Tempers Flare as Former MLA Sparks Police Inquiry
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video showing a heated exchange between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and the SHO of Bairia Police Station has led to an official inquiry by the district police chief.

In the video, Singh accuses SHO Ramayan Singh of mistreating a party worker, while the officer counters by alleging Singh's support for "wrong people." The confrontation escalates, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Surendra Singh criticized the SHO's conduct as "atrocious" and "shameful." An inquiry led by Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman has been ordered to investigate the clash from an earlier assault case in Daya Chhapra village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025