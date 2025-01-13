Crackdown on Fake IDs: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a wider crackdown on illegal immigration. The individuals, including Jahangeer Alam Shoeed Morol, were taken into custody for residing in India with false documents.

The arrests are part of a special operation targeting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Morol, who has been living in India for the past 38 years, was found working as a laborer using forged Indian documents.

Authorities revealed that Morol illegally crossed into India and was subsequently discovered with counterfeit documents. Alongside Morol, Kalam Ali Sheikh and Saidu Sukur Sheikh were also detained in different areas across Mumbai.

