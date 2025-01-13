CBI Sanctions Prosecution of AAP's Satyendar Jain in Asset Case
The CBI has received approval from Delhi LG to prosecute AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets case. A supplementary chargesheet was filed, and the matter will be considered on January 22, 2025. Jain allegedly amassed significant assets unaligned with his known income sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced Monday that it has secured necessary approvals from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for disproportionate assets.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh will consider the case on January 22, 2025, following the submission of a supplementary chargesheet on January 3. The sanction, dated December 31, 2024, was officially recorded.
Jain, previously accused by the CBI of accumulating assets worth Rs 1.62 crore beyond his known income from February 2015 to May 2017, now faces formal legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
