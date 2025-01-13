CBI Sanctions Prosecution of AAP's Satyendar Jain in Asset Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced Monday that it has secured necessary approvals from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for disproportionate assets.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh will consider the case on January 22, 2025, following the submission of a supplementary chargesheet on January 3. The sanction, dated December 31, 2024, was officially recorded.

Jain, previously accused by the CBI of accumulating assets worth Rs 1.62 crore beyond his known income from February 2015 to May 2017, now faces formal legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)