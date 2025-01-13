Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Hope for Peace Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas have received a final draft of a deal to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Talks facilitated by Qatar, with involvement from the U.S., have shown progress, with a ceasefire and hostage release as focal points. Time is critical ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:45 IST
A crucial breakthrough was achieved in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, with negotiators receiving a final draft deal on Monday aimed at ending the war in Gaza. U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian envoys have significantly contributed to the peace efforts.

Both Israeli and Hamas delegations reviewed the draft in Doha, with U.S. envoys representing both the outgoing Biden and incoming Trump administrations in attendance. Time is of the essence, as Trump's January inauguration looms amid pressures to finalize the deal.

The discussions are centered around halting the fighting in exchange for the release of hostages and detainees. Despite challenges, officials report progress, with talks extending into the early hours. The negotiations continue under heightened urgency given the fragile conditions on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

