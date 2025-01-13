Breakthrough in Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Hope for Peace Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

A crucial breakthrough was achieved in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, with negotiators receiving a final draft deal on Monday aimed at ending the war in Gaza. U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian envoys have significantly contributed to the peace efforts.

Both Israeli and Hamas delegations reviewed the draft in Doha, with U.S. envoys representing both the outgoing Biden and incoming Trump administrations in attendance. Time is of the essence, as Trump's January inauguration looms amid pressures to finalize the deal.

The discussions are centered around halting the fighting in exchange for the release of hostages and detainees. Despite challenges, officials report progress, with talks extending into the early hours. The negotiations continue under heightened urgency given the fragile conditions on the ground.

