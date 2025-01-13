Trailblazing Women: Redefining Leadership in the Army

Women officers in the Indian Army have been exceeding expectations, leading to plans for a significant increase in their induction, according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Despite concerns raised by Lt General Rajeev Puri, who highlighted issues in units led by women, the Army Chief remained optimistic about their contributions and future role.

Currently, 16 women officers are in Staff College, with others serving in crucial positions, including aviation. The Army aims for a 12-fold increase in women officers by 2032, fostering a more gender-neutral force.

(With inputs from agencies.)