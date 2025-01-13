Left Menu

Tension Over TurkStream: Russian Claims of Drone Attack

Russia claims it thwarted a drone attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline, labeling it as energy terrorism. The attack allegedly targeted a compressor station in Krasnodar, but operations remain unaffected. The incident raises concerns about infrastructure security, echoing past sabotage claims against the Nord Stream pipeline.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:03 IST
In a recent development, Russia reported on Monday that it intercepted nine Ukrainian drones attempting to target the TurkStream gas pipeline infrastructure.

This pipeline plays a critical role in transporting Russian gas to Turkey and Europe. The Russian Ministry of Defense identified the attack's target as a compressor station in the southern Krasnodar region, stating that the facility continued operations without casualties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the act as energy terrorism, underscoring broader concerns about infrastructure safety, reminiscent of earlier alleged sabotage incidents involving the Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Europe.

