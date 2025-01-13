Florida Gears Up for Trump-Era Immigration Policies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has convened a special legislative session aimed at facilitating President-elect Donald Trump's commitments to stringent immigration enforcement. The move comes as Trump plans to issue over 100 executive orders targeting border security and deportations from Day One of his administration.

While the Trump team has announced plans for mass deportations, logistical challenges remain, particularly regarding the deportation of an estimated 11 million undocumented individuals in the U.S. DeSantis is coordinating state efforts, ensuring Florida lawmakers are prepared to enact the president's policies immediately following his inauguration.

DeSantis underscores the need for new legislation to enable local officials to enforce federal immigration laws, promising substantial state funds and readiness to deploy the Florida National and State Guards for enforcement. He also aims to address issues such as hurricane relief, condo market reforms, and the constitutional amendment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)