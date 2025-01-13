Tragic End: Van Driver’s Life Cut Short Amid Village Feud

A shocking incident unfolded in Rithoj village as a young van driver, identified as Harsh, was allegedly beaten to death, according to police reports on Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday night when Harsh, 22, was smoking hookah approximately 50 meters from a hut. His mother discovered his body early Monday morning.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive linked to a previous altercation Harsh had with local youths. The postmortem revealed fatal head injuries. Police have filed a murder complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)