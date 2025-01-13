Left Menu

Tragic End: Van Driver’s Life Cut Short Amid Village Feud

A 22-year-old van driver named Harsh was allegedly beaten to death in Rithoj village. The incident occurred while he was smoking hookah late at night. His body was discovered early morning by his mother. The police suspect prior enmity with village youths as a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Rithoj village as a young van driver, identified as Harsh, was allegedly beaten to death, according to police reports on Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday night when Harsh, 22, was smoking hookah approximately 50 meters from a hut. His mother discovered his body early Monday morning.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive linked to a previous altercation Harsh had with local youths. The postmortem revealed fatal head injuries. Police have filed a murder complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

