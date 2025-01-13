Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Eradicate Maoism in Sukma

In a bold address, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that Maoism is as pernicious as cancer, necessitating decisive action to eliminate it. Speaking in Sukma on Monday, Sai highlighted significant victories against Maoist forces.

Sai reported security forces' success in neutralizing over 230 Maoists during various operations over the past year. This, alongside developmental strides being taken across Sukma, aims to diminish the influence of the insurgents.

The Chief Minister underscored the region's transformation, pointing to expanded police camps and enhanced security measures. Emphasizing long-term commitment, Sai vowed to avenge fallen soldiers and completely uproot Maoist influence from Sukma.

(With inputs from agencies.)