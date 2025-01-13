Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Eradicate Maoism in Sukma

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the need to eliminate Maoism, describing it as a cancer. During a function in Sukma, he highlighted the government's proactive measures, including the killing of 230 Maoists and the implementation of development projects to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:38 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Eradicate Maoism in Sukma
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that Maoism is as pernicious as cancer, necessitating decisive action to eliminate it. Speaking in Sukma on Monday, Sai highlighted significant victories against Maoist forces.

Sai reported security forces' success in neutralizing over 230 Maoists during various operations over the past year. This, alongside developmental strides being taken across Sukma, aims to diminish the influence of the insurgents.

The Chief Minister underscored the region's transformation, pointing to expanded police camps and enhanced security measures. Emphasizing long-term commitment, Sai vowed to avenge fallen soldiers and completely uproot Maoist influence from Sukma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025