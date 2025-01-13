Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuela Accuses Opposition of Vandalism

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has accused opponents of President Nicolas Maduro of orchestrating vandalism at the country's diplomatic facilities across five nations. Gil claims that grassroots groups, known as 'comanditos', coordinated the acts but has yet to provide evidence for these accusations.

These allegations come shortly after Maduro's controversial swearing-in for a third term, amidst credible claims of electoral defeat. The main opposition coalition remains silent on the accusations, while law enforcement in Portugal investigates a recent attack on Venezuela's consulate.

With rising diplomatic tensions, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has released images of the supposed vandalism, highlighting a spray-painted Venezuelan flag with the name 'Edmundo', the opposition's recognized candidate. This follows disputes over the election's legitimacy, with the opposition documenting a significant victory while official results favored Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)