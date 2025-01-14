Left Menu

Election Tensions Surge in New Delhi: AAP vs BJP Clash Over Code Violations

In New Delhi, AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has filed complaints against BJP's Parvesh Verma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The allegations include setting up unauthorized job camps and distributing money. The election officer has forwarded these to the police for investigation.

Updated: 14-01-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated election season in New Delhi, allegations of model code of conduct violations have surfaced. AAP, spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal, has lodged complaints against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

The accusations revolve around the establishment of job camps and monetary distribution under the 'Har Ghar Naukari' initiative.

The district election officer has referred these allegations to police authorities for a detailed probe and awaits further instructions as per the Representation of Peoples Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

