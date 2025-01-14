Left Menu

Italy's Commitment to Rebuild Odesa Cathedral

Italy has pledged to assist in rebuilding the Odesa cathedral in Ukraine, which suffered significant damage in a missile strike. The Italian foreign ministry, alongside UNESCO, has contributed €500,000 to restore the cathedral's roof. This aligns with Italy's dedication to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

14-01-2025
In a show of international solidarity, Italy has pledged to assist in the restoration of a cathedral in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, significantly damaged by a missile strike last year, according to an announcement by the Italian foreign ministry on Thursday.

The commitment was formalized in Kyiv, where Italy and UNESCO signed an agreement totaling 500,000 euros—equivalent to approximately $511,000—for the restoration of the roof of Odesa's Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, often referred to as the Transfiguration Cathedral. Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo emphasized Italy's dedication to Ukraine's reconstruction, leveraging its expertise in restoring historical monuments and places of worship.

Ukraine reported that the Orthodox cathedral was harmed during a Russian missile attack in July. However, Russia has refuted these claims. Italy's involvement comes after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's promise to aid in rebuilding in the immediate aftermath of the attack, reinforcing Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

