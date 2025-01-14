Utility Under Fire: The Eaton Blaze Controversy

A legal battle unfolds as a lawsuit filed on Monday has accused Southern California Edison of igniting the devastating Eaton Fire, raging just outside Los Angeles. The utility company is under scrutiny, with fire agencies probing whether its equipment ignited another smaller blaze in the LA area on the same day.

In a submission to the California Public Utilities Commission, Edison revealed that a 'downed conductor was discovered at a tower' near the ignition point of the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, Los Angeles. However, Edison insists it is unclear if this damage occurred before or after the fire's initiation. The Hurst Fire, which has scorched over a square mile, is nearly contained.

Investigators have yet to determine the exact causes of either fire, amid a series of wildfires that erupted last Tuesday during hurricane-strength winds, resulting in at least 24 fatalities across Los Angeles. As firefighting efforts continue against the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, legal representatives of affected homeowners contend that Edison's equipment was the source, supported by video and photographic evidence and witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)