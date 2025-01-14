Utility Under Fire: The Eaton Blaze Controversy
A lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison, alleging its equipment sparked the deadly Eaton Fire near Los Angeles. The utility acknowledges an investigation but claims no anomalies in its equipment. The fire has caused significant destruction and prompted multiple fatalities in the area.
- Country:
- United States
A legal battle unfolds as a lawsuit filed on Monday has accused Southern California Edison of igniting the devastating Eaton Fire, raging just outside Los Angeles. The utility company is under scrutiny, with fire agencies probing whether its equipment ignited another smaller blaze in the LA area on the same day.
In a submission to the California Public Utilities Commission, Edison revealed that a 'downed conductor was discovered at a tower' near the ignition point of the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, Los Angeles. However, Edison insists it is unclear if this damage occurred before or after the fire's initiation. The Hurst Fire, which has scorched over a square mile, is nearly contained.
Investigators have yet to determine the exact causes of either fire, amid a series of wildfires that erupted last Tuesday during hurricane-strength winds, resulting in at least 24 fatalities across Los Angeles. As firefighting efforts continue against the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, legal representatives of affected homeowners contend that Edison's equipment was the source, supported by video and photographic evidence and witness testimonies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Edison
- fire
- lawsuit
- Eaton Fire
- Los Angeles
- wildfire
- equipment
- investigation
- California
- utility
ALSO READ
Indo Farm Equipment's IPO Sparks Frenzy with Sixfold Subscription
Indo Farm Equipment Secures Rs 78 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Indo Farm Equipment IPO Soars with Massive Subscription
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Mall Theft Incident
Indo Farm Equipment IPO Receives Overwhelming Response with 227.57x Subscription