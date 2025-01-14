Left Menu

Gaza Peace Talks: A Step Towards Conflict Resolution

Qatari mediators have proposed a draft agreement for Israel and Hamas to end hostilities in Gaza. The initial phase involves exchanging hostages for prisoners, followed by troop withdrawal. Humanitarian aid to Gaza is expected to increase, and discussions on Gaza’s future governance are ongoing.

Qatari mediators have sent a draft proposal to Israel and Hamas, aiming to halt the fighting in Gaza and initiate a hostage-prisoner exchange. This proposal marks a potential breakthrough in the 15-month-old conflict, with talks reported to have progressed significantly in Doha as U.S. leadership prepares to transition.

The draft outlines that initially, 33 hostages, including women and wounded individuals, will be released. Subsequent negotiations will potentially free more hostages and return the deceased. A phased Israeli troop withdrawal is also planned, maintaining border security while unarmed North Gaza residents return under strict conditions.

Humanitarian assistance into Gaza is expected to grow substantially amidst an ongoing crisis, although the future governance of Gaza remains a sticking point. Discussions continue on establishing a provisional administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control, despite the challenges of excluding major factions.

