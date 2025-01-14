Mexico Joins Forces: Battling Southern California's Wildfires
A contingent of Mexican firefighters is working with U.S. authorities to combat wildfires in Southern California. The team is made up of military and civil specialists and aims to support containment efforts alongside American and Canadian forces amid devastating blazes that have displaced thousands.
A contingent of 72 firefighters from Mexico has arrived in Southern California to assist with combating the rampant wildfires plaguing the region. After receiving a briefing from U.S. fire officials, these skilled professionals, comprising military specialists and firefighters, joined battlelines to control the flames.
The deadly wildfires have been ravaging the Los Angeles area since Tuesday, claiming at least two dozen lives and forcing over 90,000 residents to evacuate. The Mexican firefighters will collaborate with teams from seven U.S. states and Canada in a bid to bring the situation under control.
The duration of the Mexican crew's deployment remains uncertain, with estimates ranging from one to three weeks. Laura Velazquez Alzua, Mexico's National Coordinator of Civil Protection, emphasized the importance of international cooperation, stating that the mission underscores Mexico's commitment to supporting the U.S. in these challenging times.
