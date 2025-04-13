Left Menu

Bombshell Claim Sparks Political Firestorm in Punjab

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claim that 50 bombs have reached Punjab, with 18 exploding, has stirred controversy. The Chief Minister refuted the allegation, prompting police to question Bajwa. The government demands Bajwa and Congress clarify the remarks, warning of strict action for inciting panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:37 IST
Bombshell Claim Sparks Political Firestorm in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial statement from senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has ignited a political firestorm in Punjab. Bajwa alleged that 50 bombs have infiltrated the state, and 18 have already exploded. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann challenged the assertion, stating that neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor Central Intelligence agencies corroborate Bajwa's claim.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, Punjab Police led by Assistant Inspector General Ravjot Kaur Grewal, visited Bajwa's residence to verify the source of his information, citing national security concerns. However, Bajwa reportedly provided no substantive details during the questioning.

The Chief Minister publicly demanded clarification from both Bajwa and the Congress party, condemning the comments as potentially incendiary. He warned Bajwa of strict repercussions if the statement was intended to incite panic without credible evidence. The state government awaits an official response from Congress regarding the allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025