Bombshell Claim Sparks Political Firestorm in Punjab

A controversial statement from senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has ignited a political firestorm in Punjab. Bajwa alleged that 50 bombs have infiltrated the state, and 18 have already exploded. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann challenged the assertion, stating that neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor Central Intelligence agencies corroborate Bajwa's claim.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, Punjab Police led by Assistant Inspector General Ravjot Kaur Grewal, visited Bajwa's residence to verify the source of his information, citing national security concerns. However, Bajwa reportedly provided no substantive details during the questioning.

The Chief Minister publicly demanded clarification from both Bajwa and the Congress party, condemning the comments as potentially incendiary. He warned Bajwa of strict repercussions if the statement was intended to incite panic without credible evidence. The state government awaits an official response from Congress regarding the allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)