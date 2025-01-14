Political Turmoil: South Korea Awaits Court Decision on President Yoon's Future

In a pivotal moment for South Korea, the Constitutional Court is initiating discussions on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his attempt to declare martial law. This controversial move has resulted in significant political unrest in the nation.

President Yoon, currently facing serious allegations of insurrection, has been summoned for questioning, although he remains in his secluded residence and is unlikely to attend the initial constitutional court session slated for Tuesday. The decision on his presidential status could take up to 180 days.

Authorities continue to seek ways to execute an arrest warrant against Yoon. Their first attempt was thwarted due to security interventions. Despite the tension, Yoon's office is engaging with investigators to facilitate a resolution.

