South Korea Vows Strong Response to North Korean Missile Threat

South Korea stands firm against North Korea's escalating provocations, as Acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed a stringent response to the latest missile launch from Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, Choi condemned the missile launch, describing it as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and reinforced the country's position of vigilance and readiness.

This declaration underscores South Korea's commitment to defending its national security and maintaining regional stability amidst ongoing threats from its northern neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)