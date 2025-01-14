South Korea Vows Strong Response to North Korean Missile Threat
South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, labeling it a breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions. He assured a firm response to these provocations, emphasizing the need for vigilance and unity amid escalating regional tensions.
South Korea stands firm against North Korea's escalating provocations, as Acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed a stringent response to the latest missile launch from Pyongyang.
On Tuesday, Choi condemned the missile launch, describing it as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and reinforced the country's position of vigilance and readiness.
This declaration underscores South Korea's commitment to defending its national security and maintaining regional stability amidst ongoing threats from its northern neighbor.
