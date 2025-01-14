Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?

Negotiators are set to convene in Doha on Tuesday to finalize a plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, following U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement that a ceasefire and hostage release deal is nearing completion.

The proposal, which has been presented to Israel and Hamas by Qatar, promises to halt hostilities, secure the release of hostages, and enhance humanitarian aid for Palestinians affected by the conflict initiated by Hamas. This potential breakthrough follows over a year of intermittent discussions.

With the clock ticking towards Donald Trump's inauguration, seen as a crucial deadline for the deal, diplomats from both U.S. administrations are working to ensure continued support for the agreement. Israeli and Hamas officials report progress, though challenges remain in reconciling core issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)