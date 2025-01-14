Political Turmoil Unfolds: South Korea's Leadership on Edge
The trial of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set amidst political chaos. With Yoon's absence from the Constitutional Court and a looming arrest warrant, the country faces unprecedented turbulence. Simultaneously, North Korea's missile tests escalate tensions ahead of U.S. leadership transition.
The trial of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun under the shadow of political upheaval. Set to commence with oral arguments, the session was cut short due to Yoon's anticipated absence. The Constitutional Court must resolve within 180 days whether to oust Yoon from office or restore his presidential powers.
Facing a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection, Yoon ignored a summons to appear for questioning, prompting authorities to pursue an arrest warrant. His nearly six-hour-long martial law declaration has overwhelmed the democratic nation, deepening its political instability.
Meanwhile, North Korea's recent short-range ballistic missile launches have intensified regional tension. The provocations coincide with discussions between South Korea and Japan and come days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, disrupting an already fragile geopolitical balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
